Channel 4, Hulu Head Into ‘The Light’ With Jack Thorne

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
National Treasure
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Channel 4 has commissioned a new four-part drama from BAFTA- and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne. Produced by The Forge in association with Hulu in the U.S., “The Light” will mark Thorne’s third drama for Channel 4 and Hulu that explores how the media spotlight can affect a community in the wake of a disaster.

“The Light” will focus on the repercussions of a catastrophic disaster that befalls a community in a small town in Wales, claiming many lives and threatening to tear the community apart as grief gives way to anger and blame. The series forms a loose trilogy with the writer’s previous four-part dramas for Channel 4 and Hulu, “National Treasure” and “Kiri.”

“At the beginning of ‘National Treasure’ we started talking about the possibilities of a trilogy which peeked behind the curtains of this country and tried to ask difficult questions about who we are and how the media paints us,” said Thorne. “I am so delighted we are going to get to finish that trilogy off.”

“National Treasure” (pictured) aired on Channel 4 in September 2016 and on Hulu the following March. Starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters, it went on to win three BAFTA TV Awards including best miniseries. “Kiri,” starring Sarah Lancashire, aired on Channel 4 in January and on Hulu in April.

Related

“Kiri” proved to be Channel 4’s most-watched drama since modern records began, with average viewing figures of nearly 5 million and an audience share of 18.7%. “National Treasure” averaged 3.7 million viewers across its four episodes. The U.K. broadcaster said that where “‘National Treasure’ was about shame and ‘Kiri’ about blame, ‘The Light’ will be about justice.”

Beth Willis, Channel 4’s head of drama, said Thorne had “a singular ability to explore some of the most complex and challenging topics facing modern Britain today with warmth and empathy, and also with sharp insight and fearless scrutiny.” She said the new show “promises to be another powerful examination of guilt, blame, responsibility and culpability.”

In June, Thorne saw the Broadway production of his stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” triumph at the Tony Awards, where it won six awards, including best play. The previous year, the original London West End production won nine Olivier Awards, from a then-record 11 nominations, including best new play.

Recently, Thorne worked on the screenplay for Julia Roberts’ drama “Wonder” and wrote “The Aeronauts,” which is currently filming in the U.K. with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as the leads.

“The Light” was commissioned by Willis for Channel 4. George Ormond and George Faber will serve as executive producers. The series is expected to begin production in 2019 and air later that year.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Discuss Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talk Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • National Treasure

    Channel 4, Hulu Head Into 'The Light' With Jack Thorne

    Channel 4 has commissioned a new four-part drama from BAFTA- and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne. Produced by The Forge in association with Hulu in the U.S., “The Light” will mark Thorne’s third drama for Channel 4 and Hulu that explores how the media spotlight can affect a community in the wake of a disaster. “The […]

  • The Innocents Review

    Review: Netflix's 'The Innocents'

    Channel 4 has commissioned a new four-part drama from BAFTA- and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne. Produced by The Forge in association with Hulu in the U.S., “The Light” will mark Thorne’s third drama for Channel 4 and Hulu that explores how the media spotlight can affect a community in the wake of a disaster. “The […]

  • Charter Taps Cater Lee to Oversee

    Charter Taps Cater Lee to Oversee Southern California Local News Network

    Channel 4 has commissioned a new four-part drama from BAFTA- and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne. Produced by The Forge in association with Hulu in the U.S., “The Light” will mark Thorne’s third drama for Channel 4 and Hulu that explores how the media spotlight can affect a community in the wake of a disaster. “The […]

  • Asia Argento Report Casts Shadow Over

    Asia Argento Report Casts Shadow Over 'X Factor Italy' Participation

    Channel 4 has commissioned a new four-part drama from BAFTA- and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne. Produced by The Forge in association with Hulu in the U.S., “The Light” will mark Thorne’s third drama for Channel 4 and Hulu that explores how the media spotlight can affect a community in the wake of a disaster. “The […]

  • Jack Ryan

    TV Review: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Starring John Krasinski

    Channel 4 has commissioned a new four-part drama from BAFTA- and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne. Produced by The Forge in association with Hulu in the U.S., “The Light” will mark Thorne’s third drama for Channel 4 and Hulu that explores how the media spotlight can affect a community in the wake of a disaster. “The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad