Channel 4 Hunts for New Drama Chief, Names E4 Channel Controller

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s one in, one out at Britain’s Channel 4, with the commercial pubcaster’s head of drama leaving to join the independent sector and a new channel controller joining from the production world.

Karl Warner has signed on as the new controller of E4, joining from his production company, Electric Ray, which is a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television. Leaving Channel 4 is drama head Beth Willis, who is joining indie firm The Forge.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon and her director of programs, Ian Katz, have set reaching younger viewers as a key priority. Warner will take the helm of the broadcaster’s channel for younger audiences and will play a key role in delivering on that pledge. Before setting up Electric Ray with Sony, he was a commissioner at the BBC.

“Karl has proven as both a commissioner and producer that he’s one of the most inventive, intelligent and impish figures in British television,” said Katz, to whom Warner will report. “I’m thrilled that he will be joining us at this key moment in the history of Channel 4 and can’t wait to see what he does with E4.”

Warner added: “I wouldn’t have dreamt of leaving [Electric Ray] if the chance to run E4 hadn’t come up – it’s a brilliant opportunity that’s too good to miss.”

Willis replaced Piers Wenger as drama chief at Channel 4 when he left to head up drama at the BBC. Willis is now joining London-based The Forge as a partner. The Forge made Channel 4 and Hulu series “National Treasure” and BBC and Amazon’s “The Last Post.”

Willis is a former executive producer on “Doctor Who.” Katz said that during her stint at Channel 4 she had “been a relentless champion for new writers and ideas that other broadcasters would never make.” He added: “We look forward to working with her in the next phase of her career.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Channel 4 Hunts for New Drama

    Channel 4 Hunts for New Drama Chief, Names E4 Channel Controller

    It’s one in, one out at Britain’s Channel 4, with the commercial pubcaster’s head of drama leaving to join the independent sector and a new channel controller joining from the production world. Karl Warner has signed on as the new controller of E4, joining from his production company, Electric Ray, which is a joint venture […]

  • Australia World Cup

    Australia vs. Peru at the World Cup: How to Watch Online

    It’s one in, one out at Britain’s Channel 4, with the commercial pubcaster’s head of drama leaving to join the independent sector and a new channel controller joining from the production world. Karl Warner has signed on as the new controller of E4, joining from his production company, Electric Ray, which is a joint venture […]

  • BBC Picks Up Danny Boyle's Getty

    BBC Picks Up Danny Boyle's Getty Kidnap Drama 'Trust'

    It’s one in, one out at Britain’s Channel 4, with the commercial pubcaster’s head of drama leaving to join the independent sector and a new channel controller joining from the production world. Karl Warner has signed on as the new controller of E4, joining from his production company, Electric Ray, which is a joint venture […]

  • Jimmy Fallon Hosting 2016 Golden Globes

    Jimmy Fallon Responds to Trump: 'Shouldn't He Have More Important Things to Do?'

    It’s one in, one out at Britain’s Channel 4, with the commercial pubcaster’s head of drama leaving to join the independent sector and a new channel controller joining from the production world. Karl Warner has signed on as the new controller of E4, joining from his production company, Electric Ray, which is a joint venture […]

  • 'The Bachelorette' Recap: Becca Kufrin Takes

    'The Bachelorette' Recap: Becca Kufrin Takes on The Two-On-One Date Into the Desert

    It’s one in, one out at Britain’s Channel 4, with the commercial pubcaster’s head of drama leaving to join the independent sector and a new channel controller joining from the production world. Karl Warner has signed on as the new controller of E4, joining from his production company, Electric Ray, which is a joint venture […]

  • Rob Liefeld'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, Arrivals,

    'Deadpool' Creator Rob Liefeld Mourns the Loss of Donald Glover’s Series

    It’s one in, one out at Britain’s Channel 4, with the commercial pubcaster’s head of drama leaving to join the independent sector and a new channel controller joining from the production world. Karl Warner has signed on as the new controller of E4, joining from his production company, Electric Ray, which is a joint venture […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad