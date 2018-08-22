Chad Hodge Inks Overall Deal With Tomorrow Studios

TV Creator and showrunner Chad Hodge has signed an overall deal with Tomorrow Studios.

Hodge and his Storyland Inc. banner will create new series for the studio under the deal, along with supervising development and executive producing series with other writers.

Hodge is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the TNT series “Good Behavior” starring Michelle Dockery. He serves as executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios’ CEO Marty Adelstein and Tomorrow Studios’ president Becky Clements.

“Chad combines being an amazing writer and the consummate showrunner with being a great person,” said Adelstein. “After working together on ‘Good Behavior,’ extending our relationship to an overall deal was essential as I couldn’t imagine him doing future projects with anyone else. He makes the very difficult task of running shows look easy and his taste in material is unsurpassed. We couldn’t be more excited about working with Chad.”

Prior to “Good Behavior,” Hodge created and executive-produced “Wayward Pines” for Fox, “The Playboy Club” for NBC, and “Runaway” for The CW. He also co-wrote the book for the Broadway stage adaptation of Irving Berlin’s 1942 movie-musical classic “Holiday Inn.”

He adapted “The Darkest Minds” for 20th Century Fox, based on the New York Times bestselling series by Alexandra Bracken, which had its theatrical release in August 2018. Hodge also wrote the film “Anita,” about singer and orange juice spokeswoman Anita Bryant, who rocketed to global attention as an outspoken opponent of gay rights when she led the 1977 “Save Our Children” campaign, successfully repealing a Miami ordinance that prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation.

“Marty and Becky are the creative partners every creator/showrunner dreams of having,” said Hodge. “After our collaboration on ‘Good Behavior,’ I can’t imagine doing another series without them. I’ve never wanted to be tied to one studio until now. I’ve found my perfect home. It’s also important to me that each unique project finds the home it deserves, so the independent model of Tomorrow Studios is perfect because it allows us to sell anywhere.”

Hodge is repped by WME and attorney Michael Fuller at Fuller Law.