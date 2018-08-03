‘Wrinkle in Time’ Star, Niecy Nash Among Five to Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Central Park Five’ Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Storm Reid, Niecy Nash
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast.

Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles.

Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color five teenagers from Harlem–Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise–who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

Nash will play Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise. Ellis will play Sharone Salaam, mother of Yusef Salaam. Bunbury will play Angie Richardson, sister of Kevin Richardson. Blake will play Linda McCray, mother of Antron McCray. Reid will play Lisa, a friend of Korey Wise.

They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome and Jovan Adepo.

Reid recently starred in the big screen adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time,” which was directed by DuVernay. She is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Fred Toczek.

Nash currently stars in the TNT drama “Claws” and is known for her work in shows like “Scream Queens,” “Reno 911,” and “Getting On.” She is repped by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Related

Bunbury starred in the Fox series “Pitch” and was the lead in the ABC pilot for “Get Christie Love.” She also appeared on the show “Under the Dome” and recently starred in the film “Game Night.” She is repped by ICM, Principal Entertainment, and attorney Cheryl Snow.

Ellis previously starred in the ABC series “Quantico” and appeared in fellow ABC show “Designated Survivor.” She also recently landed a role in the upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country” and will appear in the film “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She is repped by ICM and TMT Entertainment Group, Inc.

Blake also appeared in “Getting On” and had roles in shows like “Orange Is the New Black,” “Chicago PD,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Blacklist.” She is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

Ava DuVernay will write and direct the four-episode series in addition to executive producing. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King will executive produce for Participant Media along with Oprah Winfrey via her Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More TV

  • American Horror Story Recap

    'American Horror Story' Renewed for Season 10 at FX

    The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast. Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles. Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five […]

  • John Landgraf. FX Executive Session panel,

    FX Boss John Landgraf Talks 'Narrative Exhaustion' in TV's 'Gilded Age'

    The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast. Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles. Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five […]

  • Glenn Howerton Is In 'The Majority'

    Glenn Howerton Is In 'The Majority' of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 13

    The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast. Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles. Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five […]

  • Milo Ventimiglia Remote Controlled Podcast

    Listen: Milo Ventimiglia on Moving Past Jack's Death on 'This Is Us' Season 3

    The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast. Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles. Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five […]

  • Alex Garland

    FX Orders Alex Garland Drama 'Devs,' Limited Series 'Shogun'

    The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast. Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles. Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five […]

  • Chris Rock

    Chris Rock to Star in 'Fargo' Season 4

    The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast. Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles. Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad