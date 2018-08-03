‘Wrinkle in Time’ Star, Niecy Nash Among Five to Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Central Park Five’ Series

The cast of Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” series at Netflix continues to make impressive additions to its cast.

Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid have all been cast in the show in supporting roles.

Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color five teenagers from Harlem–Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise–who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

Nash will play Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise. Ellis will play Sharone Salaam, mother of Yusef Salaam. Bunbury will play Angie Richardson, sister of Kevin Richardson. Blake will play Linda McCray, mother of Antron McCray. Reid will play Lisa, a friend of Korey Wise.

They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome and Jovan Adepo.

Reid recently starred in the big screen adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time,” which was directed by DuVernay. She is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Fred Toczek.

Nash currently stars in the TNT drama “Claws” and is known for her work in shows like “Scream Queens,” “Reno 911,” and “Getting On.” She is repped by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Bunbury starred in the Fox series “Pitch” and was the lead in the ABC pilot for “Get Christie Love.” She also appeared on the show “Under the Dome” and recently starred in the film “Game Night.” She is repped by ICM, Principal Entertainment, and attorney Cheryl Snow.

Ellis previously starred in the ABC series “Quantico” and appeared in fellow ABC show “Designated Survivor.” She also recently landed a role in the upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country” and will appear in the film “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She is repped by ICM and TMT Entertainment Group, Inc.

Blake also appeared in “Getting On” and had roles in shows like “Orange Is the New Black,” “Chicago PD,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Blacklist.” She is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

Ava DuVernay will write and direct the four-episode series in addition to executive producing. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King will executive produce for Participant Media along with Oprah Winfrey via her Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions.