Pharmaceutical Spending Drives Moderate CBS Gains in TV’s Upfront Market

An influx of spending by pharmaceutical advertisers helped fuel moderate gains in volume at CBS in TV’s “upfront” advertising market, according to a media-buying executive and another person familiar with the annual negotiation for commercial time between TV networks and Madison Avenue.

The buying executive suggested CBS may have seen a small gain in the volume of ad commitments made for its primetime schedule. Using a figure of 1%, CBS may have secured between$2.28 billion and $2.63 billion for its primetime programming, compared with $2.26 billion and $2.6 billion in 2016. If so, it would mark the first time in two years that CBS has been able to gain more volume for primetime. Last year’s volume of commitments was flat with what CBS secured in 2016.

