‘CBS This Morning’ Chief Ryan Kadro to Exit

Ryan Kadro, the executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” told staffers of the A.M. program Friday that he would step down from his position in early January, citing a desire to find a new challenge.

“Nearly nine years after we created CBS This Morning, I’m stepping aside and leaving it in very capable hands. This will be effective January 4, 2019. Until then I’ll be working to help transition new leadership,” he told the show’s team on Friday. ” I want to thank you all for the tireless dedication and professionalism you bring to the newsroom and control room every day. Your passion for news and great storytelling is unrivaled. It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside all of you in our shared pursuit of excellence.”

A CBS News spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment.

More to come…