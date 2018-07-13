‘CBS This Morning’ Adds Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson to Saturday Lineup

Anthony Mason has new co-hosts on the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning.” CBS News Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobsen will join Mason at the desk of the CBS news program, creating a lineup that echoes the one that anchors the program during the weekday,

The two will continue to report for all of CBS News’ programs and venues. They replace Alex Wagner, the co-host who held forth with Mason between November 2016 and March 2018.

.“Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson are superb journalists who resonate with our audience. Pairing them with a tremendous broadcaster like Anthony Mason will continue to make the Saturday morning show a go-to destination for news, culture and great storytelling,” said Ryan Kadro, executive producer of “CBS This Morning” in a prepared statement.

The weekday edition of the show is also anchored by two women and one man: Gayle King, Norah O”Donnell and John Dickerson.

Miller joined CBS News in 2004, and has covered events ranging from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. to the death of Whitney Houston. She won an Emmy for her series of reports on the National Guard Youth Challenge Academy, an Edward R Murrow for her coverage of a day care center stand-off in New Orleans, and she was part of the Alfred I. duPont – Columbia Award winning team for coverage the Newtown, Conn. school shooting. She has served as a reporter for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and Los Angeles Times and an anchor at WWL in New Orleans.

Jacobson has been contributing to CBS News programs since 2015. She’s served as a substitute anchor for “CBS This Morning” and anchored on CBSN, She has covered the Winter Olympics in South Korea, and the investigation of sexual abuse charges against former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, among other stories. She joined CBS in 2013 as a studio host at CBS Sports Network. Previously, she served as an anchor on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and “ESPN First Take.”