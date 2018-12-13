‘CBS This Morning’ Executive Producer in Potential Exit Talks

Ryan Kadro, the executive producer of “CBS This Morning” and one of the architects of the A.M. program, is currently in contract discussions that could lead to his exit from the show, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A CBS News spokeswoman could not be reached for immediate comment.

The program has, since launching in 2012, been a success story for CBS, placing more emphasis on harder news than its two broadcast rivals, NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

In recent months, however, its ratings have slumped, a sign that the show’s efforts in the wake of last year’s departure of Charlie Rose have not captivated viewers. CBS has added two new anchors, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga, to its lineup, where they have joined Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King.

Rose was ousted in November of last year after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. CBS News this week reached an undisclosed settlement with three women who alleged the network was aware of Rose’s behavior but failed to acknowledge it.

Kadro’s talks are not related to that legal matter, these people said. He and CBS are believed to be in talks regarding a number of options, but these people believe Kadro is unlikely to remain at the network.

The producer, who took the reins of the program in 2016, has been with CBS since 2010, joining after a stint working with Carson Daly at NBC.

More to come…