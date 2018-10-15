CBS Developing Drama Series Based on James Patterson’s ‘Texas Ranger’

CBS is developing a drama based on James Patterson’s novel, “Texas Ranger,” Variety has learned.

“Ranger” is set as a one-hour drama from writers and executive producers Jason Hall, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson. It follows a Texas ranger and his “cantankerous” father, who move to South Florida. There, the titular ranger becomes a homicide detective and searches for his brother’s killer.

Peter Lenkov and Sean Canino (101st Street Ent.) are executive producers on the project alongside Patterson, Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout (James Patterson Ent.). The project hails from CBS Television Studios.

Hall is repped by UTA and attorney Darren Trattner. Brady and Newson are repped by UTA.

Lenkov and 101st Street Ent. are repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. James Patterson Ent. is repped by CAA.

Patterson’s novel was published in April of this year and shot up to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It joins a long list of Patterson properties to be adapted for screen, with the most recent being “Murder Games,” which served as the basis for CBS’ “Instinct” and “Zoo,” which was adapted into a three-season series for CBS.

CBS is also developing a body cam drama from former CBS Ent. head and “Madam Secretary” producer Glenn Geller, as well as a drama based on DC Comics’ “Secret Six” property.