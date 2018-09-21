CBS to Develop Supernatural Cop Drama With ‘Bull’ Producer, Alex Kurtzman

CBS is developing a drama series based on the Spanish show “Estoy Vivo,” Variety has learned.

The American version is titled “Far Rockaway.” In the show, a workaholic NYPD detective killed in the line of duty is granted a second chance to return to earth in the body of another cop in order to bring his killer to justice and heal the fractured family he left behind.

David Wilcox will serve as the writer and executive producer. Wilcox most recently wrote for and co-executive produced the CBS series “Bull.” His other credits include developing the series “666 Park Avenue” as well as writing for shows like “Fringe,” “Life on Mars,” and “Law & Order.”

Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will also executive produce via Secret Hideout. Secret Hideout’s Aaron Baiers will co-executive produce. Secret Hideout will produce the show in association with CBS TV Studios, where both Secret Hideout and Wilcox are under overall deals. “Estoy Vivo” is owned by Imagina/Media.

Wilcox is repped by WME and Morris Yorn. Kurtzman and Secret Hideout are repped by CAA.

Back in June, Kurtzman signed a new five-year deal with CBS TV Studios under which he will oversee the expansion of the “Star Trek” TV franchise on CBS All Access. Kurtzman is also the showrunner on “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 2 following the ouster of co-showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg