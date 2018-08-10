‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Primetime Special Slated for September 14

For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime.

The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’

Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling top entertainment figures, taking an in-depth looks at the world of art, design and architecture,a nd more. Specific segments were not revealed.

The broadcast launched Jan. 28, 1979 with Charles Kuralt as anchor. Charles Osgood was named Kuralt’s successor in 1994 and held the position until he stepped down in September 2016, when Jane Pauley was named anchor.

Correspondents include Lee Cowan, Rita Braver, Mo Rocca, Tracy Smith and Martha Teichner. Among the program’s contributing correspondents: Ted Koppel, Serena Altschul, Nancy Giles, Luke Burbank, David Pogue, Conor Knighton, Faith Salie, Steve Hartman and Anthony Mason. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.