You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Primetime Special Slated for September 14

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS News

For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime.

The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’

Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling top entertainment figures, taking an in-depth looks at the world of art, design and architecture,a nd more. Specific segments were not revealed.

The broadcast launched Jan. 28, 1979 with Charles Kuralt as anchor. Charles Osgood was named Kuralt’s successor in 1994 and held the position until he stepped down in September 2016, when Jane Pauley was named anchor.

Correspondents include Lee Cowan, Rita Braver, Mo Rocca, Tracy Smith and Martha Teichner. Among the program’s contributing correspondents: Ted Koppel, Serena Altschul, Nancy Giles, Luke Burbank, David Pogue, Conor Knighton, Faith Salie, Steve Hartman and Anthony Mason. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Judith Light Remote Controlled Podcast

    Listen: Judith Light on 'Assassination of Gianni Versace,' 'Transparent's' Future

    For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime. The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’ Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling […]

  • Stranger Things Marveluos Ms Maisel Emmys

    Emmys: How Supporting Players Stand Out in Stacked Categories

    For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime. The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’ Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling […]

  • Issa Rae and Miguel

    How HBO's 'Insecure' Teamed Up With RCA Records and 'Afropunk' for Music Discovery

    For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime. The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’ Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling […]

  • Alex Trebek - Jeopardy

    'Jeopardy!' Launches on Hulu in Quiz Show's First Streaming Deal

    For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime. The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’ Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling […]

  • 'CBS Sunday Morning' Primetime Special Slated

    'CBS Sunday Morning' Primetime Special Slated for September 14

    For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime. The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’ Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling […]

  • THE GONG SHOW - Episode 102.

    TV Ratings: NFL Preseason Pumps Up Broadcast Numbers

    For one night, “CBS Sunday Morning” will move to primetime. The venerable newsmagazine will celebrate 40 years with a special on Friday. September 14 at 8 p.m. eastern. The show will be called “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’ Host Jane Pauley will anchor the special, which will feature the show’s correspondents profiling […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad