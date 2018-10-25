You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Studios International and 'Fauda' Team Unite for 'District Y' Drama Series

Fouda Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

CBS Studios International will team with some of Israel’s top TV drama talent on Israeli crime series “District Y.”

Fauda” (pictured) and “False Flag” writer Leora Kamenetzky will pen the show. Pubcaster Kan will air the series in Israel, and Paper Plane and L. Benasuly Productions will produce. The latter made “Fauda” and “Hatufim,” the Israeli series that was the inspiration for “Homeland.”

The series will run to ten episodes. It centers on a special police unit in Jaffa, Israel, and a neighborhood where Jews and Arabs live together. When a 17-year-old Jewish girl is murdered, the local police are under pressure to solve the crime. They form a task force and, as part of that, an Arab-Jewish cop and a Christian Israeli-Russian cop are assigned to investigate.

The drama follows the police, the local crime families, and the Arab and Jewish residents of Jaffa. They are forced to reconsider their allegiances when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gets in the way of the investigation and the death toll rises.

The drama was pitched at Series Mania this year and CBSSI has now come on board. It is the first coproduction deal for a non-English-language drama for CBS’ international division, which will take “District Y” out internationally and also handle the remake rights. The coproduction agreement has come out of CBS’ first-look deal with Alon Aranya’s shingle Paper Plane, announced in May.

“We have been searching for a provocative, character-driven drama that evolves the international returnable series,” said Meghan Lyvers, SVP, coproductions and development, CBS Studios International. “Leora Kamenetzky has created a genuinely distinct and culturally unique story in ‘District Y.’”

“CBS Studios International and Paper Plane Productions’ vision for making a premium drama overseas is now a reality with ‘District Y,’” said Alon Aranya. “This is yet another ground-breaking achievement for Israeli drama and a promising day for the future of global drama.”

