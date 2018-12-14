×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Claims Commitment to Ending Harassment. Its Actions Say Otherwise (Column)

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this April 5, 2016 file photo, actress Eliza Dushku poses at the premiere of the film "Be Here Now (The Andy Whitfield Story)," at the UTA Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dushku, who gained fame on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Bring It On," says she has been sober for eight years after battling alcoholism and drug addiction. The 36-year-old detailed her battle with alcohol and drug addiction Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

At this point, a new breaking sexual harassment case at CBS isn’t exactly a surprise. Over and over again, powerful CBS company men from producers to executives to the ex-CEO himself have made headlines for propagating decades of harassment and abuse, with dozens of witnesses affirming that the pattern was business as usual.

But as a new report confirms, yet again, that pattern isn’t some bygone relic. It’s a rotten virus infecting the entire company to this day. The New York Times revealed yesterday that CBS settled a harassment suit with actor Eliza Dushku in January (of this year!) after she raised concerns about how “Bull” star Michael Weatherly treated her on set. In response to allegations including lewd jokes and suggestive behavior that in turn encouraged the crew to follow his lead, Weatherly insisted he was “mortified,” but that he was just “ad-libbing.”

The most damning part of the whole debacle, however, is the fact that Mark Engstrom, CBS’ chief compliance officer, gave investigators tapes of “Bull” outtakes in order to clear Weatherly’s name — but instead, they demonstrated that the harassment was real and prevalent. All CBS proved was that the guy who’s literally in charge of making sure that the company is adhering to its own professed ideals of zero harassment tolerance has no idea what harassment even looks like.

Related

Perhaps to Engstrom, Weatherly, and his producers, these pointedly sexual digs felt so much like harmless jokes that they were sure an investigator seeing them on tape would prove that Dushku was overreacting when she said his treatment left her feeling “disgusting and violated.” But according to CBS’ own business conduct guide (circa 2016), the company in part defines unacceptable sexual harassment as “a hostile work environment caused by a pattern of unwanted sexual advances or unwanted visual, verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.” By Weatherly’s own admission, he created just such an environment. He just didn’t think it would matter — and CBS validated that belief right up until the New York Times hit publish.

Now is the part where I’m supposed to point out that CBS has acknowledged it’s not perfect, and that, as it said in a statement to the New York Times, it “remain[s] committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace.” But having having written and read about countless instances of unchecked sexual harassment and abuse in the past year, this is also now the part where I’d like to point out just how many times we’ve heard that exact same line in response.

November 2017, in response to harassment allegations against Charlie Rose: “There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace-a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work…If all of us commit to the best behavior and the best work – that is what we can be known for.”

July 2018, in response to harassment and assault allegations against Leslie MoonvesWe are seeing vigorous discourse in our country about equality, inclusion, and safety in the workplace, and CBS is committed to being part of the solution to those important issues.”

September 2018, in response to harassment allegations against “60 Minutes” producer Jeff Fager: “…he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level.”

Today, when giving $20 million to various advocacy groups: “CBS’ support of these endeavors ties into the Company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its own workplace culture.”

All of these, of course, tie back to a familiar line seen in most any corporate handbook like that CBS Business Conduct guide: “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in everything we do, be it creating programming or how we operate in business. Guiding our Company is a strong and established ethical code.”

And where did those firm lines about maintaining ethical conduct come from? Why, from none other than Leslie Moonves, the harasser-in-chief himself. If you don’t believe me, here it is, with his signature and all.

There are no doubt many at CBS who are shocked and appalled by these reports, and genuinely want to make things better. But with every new report comes the renewed knowledge that they are fighting an uphill battle against milquetoast corporate promises and a widespread inability to recognize abusive behavior when it happens. If the people in charge can’t — or won’t — understand the very basics of what harassment even is, how can they expect us to believe they’re “committed” to ending it?

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More TV

  • Vanity Fair Review

    TV Review: 'Vanity Fair'

    There’s something comforting about the predictability of a period piece novel adaptation in the Masterpiece Theater tradition. Knowing the story, or even just the rhythms of the genre, there are rarely many surprises. The women will toss off witticisms and cry careful, pretty tears; the men will steel their jaws and declare their love, ideally [...]

  • FILE - In this April 5,

    CBS Claims Commitment to Ending Harassment. Its Actions Say Otherwise (Column)

    At this point, a new breaking sexual harassment case at CBS isn’t exactly a surprise. Over and over again, powerful CBS company men from producers to executives to the ex-CEO himself have made headlines for propagating decades of harassment and abuse, with dozens of witnesses affirming that the pattern was business as usual. But as [...]

  • Willow ShieldsVariety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival

    'Hunger Games' Alum Willow Shields Joins Netflix Drama Series 'Spinning Out'

    Willow Shields has been cast in a series regular role in “Spinning Out,” the upcoming ice skating drama series at Netflix. She joins a cast that also includes Kaya Scodelario, who was announced as the series lead on Thursday, taking over the role originally held by Emma Roberts. Shields will star as Serena, Kat Baker’s (Scodelario) [...]

  • Adam Levine Cardi B

    Maroon 5 and How the Super Bowl Halftime Show Became Music's Least Wanted Gig

    Who would have thought that the Super Bowl Halftime show, an American institution watched by more than 100 million people, would become the least wanted gig in music? But thanks to the ongoing controversy concerning the NFL’s stance on a player’s right to protest, brought to the forefront by football’s top conscientious objector Colin Kaepernick, [...]

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    James Corden's Fulwell 73 to Develop Sci-Fi Drama at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS is developing a drama series that hails from James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is titled “Embody.” In the series, after a mission gone wrong renders her permanently blind, a special agent volunteers for an experimental government program that can temporarily transfer her consciousness into someone else’s body, giving [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel's Latest Trolling Effort Involves

    Jimmy Kimmel's Latest Trolling Effort Involves 'Fortnite'

    The latest request from Jimmy Kimmel asks parents to turn off the TV while kids are playing “Fortnite.” The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live explained that he asked parents to prank their kids with a new Youtube Challenge called “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I turned off the TV during Fortnite.” Parents participated by filming the results [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad