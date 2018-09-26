CBS to Build Production Facility Outside Toronto

CBS is preparing to build a large-scale television and film production facility outside Toronto, reflecting the high volume of shows that CBS Television Studios shoots north of the border.

CBS said Wednesday it has secured a long-term lease on a 260,000 square-foot space in Mississauga, which is 18 miles from downtown Toronto. The facility to be dubbed CBS Stages Canada will encompass six soundstages, production offices, support facilities and auxiliary services for large-scale television and film productions. It is expected to open by the middle of next year.

“CBS has a strong production history in Canada,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. “The Toronto area specifically has provided our series with diverse and appealing locations as well as production infrastructure and crafts expertise that cannot be easily found. These new stages will provide valuable resources and additional capacity for our Company’s growing production slate.”

At present CBS Television Studios produces 63 series, including series for CBS, CBS All Access, the CW and a growing list of shows for networks outside of CBS.

John Weber and Frank Siracusa, who are based in Toronto and are executive producers of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: “Discovery,” will oversee the development of the project and the management of the production facility.

Currently, the studio is shooting the series “Star Trek: Discovery” and “In the Dark” in Toronto, in addition to several other productions in Canada, including the CW’s reboot of “Charmed.”

(Pictured: “Star Trek: Discovery”)