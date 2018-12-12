CBS News Settles Suit Alleging Harassment by Charlie Rose

CBS News settled a lawsuit filed by three women who alleged they were harassed by former “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Charlie Rose, and claimed CBS did not act despite being aware of the situation.

The amount awarded to the women was not disclosed at their request, according to a CBS News spokesperson. “The matter has been resolved,” CBS News said in a statement.

Katherine Brooks Harris and Yuqing Wei, two of the women who filed the suit, had been employees of CBS who worked with Rose. A third woman, Sydney McNeal, was not an employee of CBS and worked as an assistant for the anchor.

Rose was also sued in the matter, and that part of the matter is expected to continue. An attorney for Rose previously said the suit’s claims were without merit.

Settlement of the suit comes as CBS Corp. expects the results of a legal probe into the company’s culture as well as claims of sexual harassment against Leslie Moonves, the company’s former CEO. Moonves was ousted in September after two reports detailing claims of unwanted sexual behavior were detailed in The New Yorker. Moonves has denied any non-consensual behavior. Based on the investigation, the CBS board of directors will have to decide whether Moonves is eligible to receive a severance package totaling $120 million.