Broadcast Networks Will Break Into Schedule for Kavanaugh Coverage

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brett Kavanaugh
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

CBS News, NBC News and ABC News will a interrupt daytime programming for a special report on Friday’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote that could advance Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate at large. The vote is expected to take place in Washington, D.C. at about 1:30 p.m. eastern.

The move reflects the intense national interest in the Kavanaugh nomination. On Thursday, at least 8 major U.S. TV networks – including ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS – replaced game shows, “The View,” regular news programming and even “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” to cover a congressional hearing that became become a lighting rod for national attention. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing of testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of assaulting her sexually when they attended high school in the 1980s became must-see viewing for people at home or at work. The nomination, if successful, is likely to change the political tilt of the Supreme Court for years to come.

ABC News will have a special report today at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor, with reporting by congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega and senior national correspondent Terry Moran.

CBS News and CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 live streaming news service, will provide coverage of the vote this afternoon.

Plans from other TV-news outlets are likely to be revealed later on Friday.

More to come….

 

    CBS News, NBC News and ABC News will a interrupt daytime programming for a special report on Friday's Senate Judiciary Committee vote that could advance Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate at large. The vote is expected to take place in Washington, D.C. at about 1:30 p.m. eastern. The move reflects the […]

