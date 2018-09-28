CBS Faces Probes in New York Tied to Moonves Allegations and Workplace Culture Concerns

CBS Corp. is facing investigations by city and state officials in New York stemming from the reports of alleged sexual misconduct by former chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and concerns about the working environment at the company.
CBS disclosed Friday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has received subpoenas from the New York District Attorney’s office and the city’s Commission on Human Rights. New York’s state Attorney General’s office has also “requested information about these matters,” the filing added.
Reps for CBS could not immediately be reached for comment.
“The Company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and related inquiries,” the filing stated.
More to come
