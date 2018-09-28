You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Faces Probes in New York Tied to Moonves Allegations and Workplace Culture Concerns

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CBS Corp. is facing investigations by city and state officials in New York stemming from the reports of alleged sexual misconduct by former chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and concerns about the working environment at the company.

CBS disclosed Friday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has received subpoenas from the New York District Attorney’s office and the city’s Commission on Human Rights. New York’s state Attorney General’s office has also “requested information about these matters,” the filing added.

Reps for CBS could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The Company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and related inquiries,” the filing stated.

  Leslie Moonves Les Moonves

    CBS Faces Probes in New York Tied to Moonves Allegations and Workplace Culture Concerns

  Upfronts Seven Dollar Bill

    Disney Makes Additional Changes to Ad Sales

  Shonda Rhimes' Message to Young Women:

    Shonda Rhimes' Message to Young Women: 'Vote'

  Paul-McCartney-60-Minutes

    '60 Minutes' Must Tick Forward, Even Without New Chief

  CNN Founder Ted Turner Opens Up

    CNN Founder Ted Turner Opens Up About Battle With Dementia

  christine blasey ford

    Kavanaugh-Ford Hearing Draws Huge Numbers for Cable News

  Rashida Jones

    Rashida Jones' Le Train Train Productions Inks First-Look TV Pact With MRC

