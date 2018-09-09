CBS Shakeup: Moonves Out, Lawsuit Settled, New Board Members Named

Leslie Moonves. Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, USA - 11 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

CBS has made it official: Leslie Moonves is stepping down as chairman-CEO amid a cascade of sexual assault allegations and CBS and National Amusements Inc. have settled the legal battle that erupted in May over control of the company.

CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello has been named interim CEO of the company. The shakeup at the top includes the addition of six new board members to the 14-member CBS board, which has been at odds with NAI.

“CBS is an organization of talented and dedicated people who have created one of the most successful media companies in the world,” said Shari Redstone, CBS vice chair and president of NAI. “Today’s resolution will benefit all shareholders, allowing us to focus on the business of running CBS – and transforming it for the future. We are confident in Joe’s ability to serve as acting CEO and delighted to welcome our new directors, who bring valuable and diverse expertise and a strong commitment to corporate governance.”

The new board members are: Candace Beinecke, Barbara Byrne, Brian Goldner, Richard D. Parsons, Susan Schuman and Strauss Zelnick. Board members leaving CBS are: Arnold Kopelson, Leonard Goldberg, Charles Gifford, David Andelman and Doug Morris.

The settlement agreement calls for CBS and Moonves to donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for workplace in the women — a recognition of the disturbing allegations leveled against Moonves by a dozen women, as reported in exposes by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker.

