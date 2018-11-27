×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for Reality Slate, Including New Show ‘Million Dollar Mile’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CBS

CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Following the premiere, the show will air on multiple nights each week for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Feb. 13.

As previously announced, the new competition series “The World’s Best” will debut immediately after Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. It is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT but that may vary depending on post-game coverage. The series is hosted by James Corden and judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill. After the post-Super Bowl premiere, the show moves to Wednesdays beginning Feb. 6.

On Feb. 20 “Survivor” returns for its 38th season. Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst returns as host.

The new competition series “Million Dollar Mile” premieres March 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after “The World’s Best.” The show that features a challenging obstacle course designed to test everyday athletes’ physical and mental toughness. Standing in their way is a group of elite athletes with one mission: to stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs. Tim Tebow hosts, along with play-by-play commentators Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor.

Related

Finally, the multiple Emmy Award-winning “The Amazing Race” returns on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for its 31st season with host Phil Keoghan. This season will feature competitors from past seasons of “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor,” and “Big Brother.”

 

Monday, Jan. 21

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION (2nd Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 22

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Jan. 23

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Friday, Jan. 25

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Sunday, Jan. 27

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Monday, Jan. 28

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Jan. 30

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Saturday, Feb. 2

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Sunday, Feb. 3

7:00-10:00 PM, ET/

4:00-7:00 PM PT

 SUPER BOWL LIII
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/

7:00-8:00 PM, PT

(time is approximate)

 THE WORLD’S BEST (Series Premiere)

(Airs immediately following Super Bowl coverage)

Monday, Feb. 4

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Feb. 6

8:00-10:00 PM THE WORLD’S BEST (2-Hour Episode)

Thursday, Feb. 7

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Friday, Feb. 8

8:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION (2-Hour Episode)

 

Monday, Feb. 11

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Feb. 13

8:00-9:00 PM THE WORLD’S BEST
9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION (2nd Season Finale)

 

Wednesday, March 13

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM (NTP)

 

Wednesdays, starting Feb. 20

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (38th Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM THE WORLD’S BEST

Wednesdays, starting March 27

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR
9:00-10:00 PM MILLION DOLLAR MILE (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, May 15

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (38th Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR REUNION SPECIAL

Wednesday, May 22

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (31st Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM MILLION DOLLAR MILE

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

    Watch Trailer for ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Netflix Special

    CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. […]

  • 'Sharkey the Bounty Hunter' Set as

    Millarworld Sets 'Sharkey the Bounty Hunter' as Third Netflix Comic Book Collaboration

    CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. […]

  • Tribune Stations Fox Regional Sports Networks

    Why Bidding Is About to Heat Up Over Tribune Stations, Fox's Regional Sports Networks

    CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. […]

  • Sesame Street Records to Be Relaunched

    Sesame Street Records to Be Relaunched by Warner Music and Sesame Workshop

    CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. […]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Inside NBCU's Bold Plan to Wring More Ad Dollars From Reruns

    CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. […]

  • Matt Mangum as DJ, Dan Fogler

    'Walking Dead' Hits New Midseason Finale Ratings Low in Season 9

    CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. […]

  • SHARK TANK - "Episode 1001" -

    'Shark Tank' Gives Boost to Latest Product: Itself

    CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday. “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad