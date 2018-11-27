CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for Reality Slate, Including New Show ‘Million Dollar Mile’

CBS announced the midseason premiere dates for its reality programming slate on Tuesday.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” returns for a second season Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A group of celebrities live together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Following the premiere, the show will air on multiple nights each week for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Feb. 13.

As previously announced, the new competition series “The World’s Best” will debut immediately after Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. It is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT but that may vary depending on post-game coverage. The series is hosted by James Corden and judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill. After the post-Super Bowl premiere, the show moves to Wednesdays beginning Feb. 6.

On Feb. 20 “Survivor” returns for its 38th season. Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst returns as host.

The new competition series “Million Dollar Mile” premieres March 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after “The World’s Best.” The show that features a challenging obstacle course designed to test everyday athletes’ physical and mental toughness. Standing in their way is a group of elite athletes with one mission: to stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs. Tim Tebow hosts, along with play-by-play commentators Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor.

Finally, the multiple Emmy Award-winning “The Amazing Race” returns on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for its 31st season with host Phil Keoghan. This season will feature competitors from past seasons of “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor,” and “Big Brother.”

Monday, Jan. 21

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION (2nd Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 22

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Jan. 23

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Friday, Jan. 25

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Sunday, Jan. 27

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Monday, Jan. 28

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Jan. 30

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Saturday, Feb. 2

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Sunday, Feb. 3

7:00-10:00 PM, ET/ 4:00-7:00 PM PT SUPER BOWL LIII 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/ 7:00-8:00 PM, PT (time is approximate) THE WORLD’S BEST (Series Premiere) (Airs immediately following Super Bowl coverage)

Monday, Feb. 4

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Feb. 6

8:00-10:00 PM THE WORLD’S BEST (2-Hour Episode)

Thursday, Feb. 7

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Friday, Feb. 8

8:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION (2-Hour Episode)

Monday, Feb. 11

9:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION

Wednesday, Feb. 13

8:00-9:00 PM THE WORLD’S BEST 9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION (2nd Season Finale)

Wednesday, March 13

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM (NTP)

Wednesdays, starting Feb. 20

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (38th Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM THE WORLD’S BEST

Wednesdays, starting March 27

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR 9:00-10:00 PM MILLION DOLLAR MILE (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, May 15

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (38th Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR REUNION SPECIAL

Wednesday, May 22