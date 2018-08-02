CBS Hires Two Law Firms to Investigate Leslie Moonves Allegations

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.

 Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and conduct a full investigation of the allegations in recent press reports about Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues at all levels of CBS,” the board said in its statement.” Six women alleged in an article published by The New Yorker last Friday that Moonves had accosted them sexually without their encouragement. In a statement made to the magazine, Moonves said, “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

Related

Nancy Kestenbaum will represent Covington & Burling. She has experience with looking into sexual impropriety, having led independent investigations of sexual misconduct for Choate Rosemary Hall, The Brearley School, and other institutions,. and represented the United States Olympic Committee in connection with sexual abuse issues, according to information posted on the law firm’s web site. Mary Jo White, from Debeovise, is a former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and “focuses on counseling boards of directors and representing clients on significant and sensitive matters, including companies facing crises involving multi-faceted government investigations and cases,” according to a biography available on the Debevoise site.

Moonves will have no role in the investigation and is “entirely recused” from it, the board said. Last week, the board said it continued to have faith in Moonves and his management team.

“The Board noted that it takes these allegations seriously and is committed to acting in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders, and is confident that the employees of CBS will continue to perform at a high level as this process unfolds,” the statement read.

The matter is one of the most challenging situations CBS has faced as a publicly traded company. As an executive, Moonves has ties to nearly every function, from picking programs for the CBS broadcast network and its sibling Showtime cable outlet, to reviewing changes in on-air personnel at some of CBS News’ best-known newscasts. If he were to leave, there’s a good chance much of the company’s senior team could turn over. At the same time, Moonves has been leading a legal battle against Shari Redstone, who controls CBS and its corporate sibling Viacom through stakes held by her family’s movie-exhibition business, National Amusements Inc.

CBS’ board said itformed a special committee to oversee the investigation, comprised of Bruce S. Gordon, Linda Greigo and Robert N. Kleiger. Gordon, a former telecommunications executive, served as president and CEO of the  National Association for the Advancement of Colored People between August 2005 and March 2007. Greigo oversees a business management company and is a former deputy mayor of Los Angeles. And Kleiger is a partner in the Los Angeles law firm Hueston Hennigan LLP who has represented Sumner Redstone, the founder of National Amusements. Kleiger recently represented Redstone in matters involving quarrels with two former girlfriends as well as in a tough battle against the former CEO of Viacom, Philippe Dauman. He has also worked with Shari Redstone, Sumner’s daughter.

The board named Gordon as the lead independent director. Nine of the board members are considered independent, while the other five have ties to either CBS management or the Redstone family.

CBS is expected to discuss the company’s second-quarter performance in a conference call Thursday afternoon.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Bill Pullman

    'The Sinner' Star Bill Pullman on Exploring Ambrose's Childhood Trauma in Season 2

    Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.  Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Hires Two Law Firms to Investigate Leslie Moonves Allegations

    Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.  Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and […]

  • The Originals -- "'When the Saints

    'The Originals' Boss Talks 'Tragic' Series Finale, Looking Ahead to 'Legacies'

    Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.  Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and […]

  • Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of

    Les Moonves Steps Down From Anita Hill Sexual Harassment Commission

    Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.  Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and […]

  • Ronen Rubinstein, Humane Society Of The

    Hulu's 'Less Than Zero' Pilot Adds Six to Cast, Including 'Dead of Summer' Alum

    Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.  Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and […]

  • Cate Blanchett Cannes

    TV Roundup: Cate Blanchett to Appear on 'Documentary Now!'

    Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.  Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and […]

  • Dangerous Book for Boys

    'Dangerous Book for Boys' Canceled After One Season at Amazon

    Two different law firms will investigate allegations of sexual harassment levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, the company’s board of directors said Wednesday evening, part of a process that will likely determine the fate of the well-known Hollywood executive.  Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, two top-flight legal entities, will handle the matter and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad