Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ Changes Showrunners for Second Time

There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.”

The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as showrunner in July following the exit of original showrunner and series co-creator Craig Turk. With the show now on track for the season, Plageman will return to developing his own shows under his overall deal with Universal Television.

Eid and Haas will simultaneously work on both “FBI” while still running fellow Dick Wolf shows “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire” respectively, with both of those shows airing on NBC. Both men are frequent collaborators with Wolf. In addition to “Chicago Fire,” Haas has worked on all of the other “Chicago” shows, including the one-season “Chicago Justice.” Eid has worked on “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Trial by Jury,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in addition to his work on “Chicago PD.”

“FBI” opened well on CBS, with the series premiere drawing a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers in Live+Same Day. It grew to a 1.8 and 12.9 million after three days of playback was included.