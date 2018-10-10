Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ Changes Showrunners for Second Time

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
ÃÂGreen BirdsÃÂ ÃÂ After eight people are fatally poisoned at a deli in New York City, special agents Maggie Bell and OA Zidan trace the crime to an unlikely culprit and conduct a sting operation to prevent further attacks, on FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Michael Parmelee

There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.”

The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as showrunner in July following the exit of original showrunner and series co-creator Craig Turk. With the show now on track for the season, Plageman will return to developing his own shows under his overall deal with Universal Television.

Eid and Haas will simultaneously work on both “FBI” while still running fellow Dick Wolf shows “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire” respectively, with both of those shows airing on NBC. Both men are frequent collaborators with Wolf. In addition to “Chicago Fire,” Haas has worked on all of the other “Chicago” shows, including the one-season “Chicago Justice.” Eid has worked on “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Trial by Jury,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in addition to his work on “Chicago PD.”

“FBI” opened well on CBS, with the series premiere drawing a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers in Live+Same Day. It grew to a 1.8 and 12.9 million after three days of playback was included.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Karlie Kloss Christian Siriano

    'Project Runway' Sets Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano as Hosts

    There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.” The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as […]

  • ÃÂGreen BirdsÃÂ ÃÂ After eight people

    Dick Wolf's 'FBI' Changes Showrunners for Second Time

    There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.” The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as […]

  • Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles and

    Showtime Renews Jim Carrey Comedy 'Kidding' for Second Season

    There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.” The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as […]

  • "Raised in the System"

    Michael Kenneth Williams Joins HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'

    There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.” The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as […]

  • FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No

    Why So Many at Mipcom are Shifting Focus to Streaming

    There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.” The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as […]

  • Insecure Season 3 HBO

    How Mipcom Is Expanding Inclusion Efforts

    There’s another change at the top of the new CBS series “FBI.” The freshman drama, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, is changing showrunners for the second time. Greg Plageman is stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas are stepping in to split showrunning duties on the show. Plageman himself took over as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad