You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Exec Vinnie Favale Accused of Using Offensive Language, Placed on Leave

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations.

In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between 2015 and 2018.

“I’ll never forget the day he told me he got four erections while watching Jennifer Hudson rehearse,” a former CBS executive told CNN, which reported that two other witnesses also heard Favale make the remark during the singer’s rehearsal for an appearance on “The Late Show.” CNN cited nine unnamed sources in its story.

Following publication of the report Wednesday, Favale was placed on leave by CBS.

“The comments reported in this story are offensive and not consistent with the standards we expect from our executives or the culture we want at CBS,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement. “The network investigated a complaint for inappropriate language that was received in January 2016, and corrective action was taken. However, since concerned voices are speaking up nearly three years later, additional review is warranted. Mr. Favale has been placed on leave while we look into this situation further.”

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More TV

  • CBS Exec Accused of Using Offensive

    CBS Exec Vinnie Favale Accused of Using Offensive Language, Placed on Leave

    CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations. In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between […]

  • Jake Johnson Tag

    Jake Johnson to Star in Netflix Adult Animated Comedy Series 'Hoops'

    CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations. In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between […]

  • Connie Chung sexual assault

    Connie Chung Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted in Letter to Christine Blasey Ford

    CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations. In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between […]

  • EMA IMPACT Summit

    CNN Will Test Foray Into Live Events With 'Citizen by CNN' Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations. In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between […]

  • LETHAL WEAPON: L-R: Damon Wayans and

    Damon Wayans Announces 'Lethal Weapon' Exit

    CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations. In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between […]

  • Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9878293br)Will.i.am'This Morning'

    Will.I.Am Signs EntertainmentOne TV and Film Deal

    CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations. In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between […]

  • Hitco

    Hitco Entertainment, Pilgrim Media Partner for Music-Themed Series and Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS executive Vinnie Favale has been place on leave amid accusations that he used offensive and homophobic language in work situations. In a report Wednesday by CNN, Favale, senior VP of talent at CBS Television Studios, was accused of having made multiple offensive remarks during meetings related to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert between […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad