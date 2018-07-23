CBS, Dick Wolf Drama ‘FBI’ Adds Sela Ward in Key Role

Sela Ward Independence Day Resurgence
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sela Ward has signed on for a major role in the upcoming CBS drama “FBI,” Variety has confirmed.

Ward joins the series in place of Connie Nielsen, who starred in the show’s pilot. Ward will not be taking over Nielsen’s role, however, but will instead be playing a new character named Dana Mosier who will be introduced in the second episode.

In addition to Ward, “FBI” also stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel. The series is described as a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Ward recently appeared in Season 2 of “Westworld” and had a starring role in the Epix comedy series “Graves.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “Sisters,” “CSI: New York,” “House,” and “Once and Again.” On the film side, she has appeared in projects like “Gone Girl,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” and “54.” She is repped by Gersh.

CBS gave “FBI” a 13-episode order back in September. Dick Wolf and Craig Turk will serve as executive producers, with Turk also serving as showrunner. Longtime Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce, with Niels Arden Opley executive producing the pilot. Universal Television, where Wolf is based, will produce the series with CBS Television Studios. The series will premiere on Sept. 25.

Deadline first reported Ward’s casting.

