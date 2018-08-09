You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Roundup: CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Daytime Slate

On today’s TV news roundup, documentarian Ken Burns gets an online MasterClass and CBS announces the schedule for their upcoming daytime television shows.

CASTING

Hayden Byerly is confirmed to reprise his role as Jude as a guest star in Freeform’s upcoming series “Good Trouble.” The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is director and executive producer of the first episode.

DATES

CBS announced season premiere dates for its entire Daytime Emmy Award-winning schedule for the 2018-2019 season. “The Young and the Restless,” premieres Monday, Sept. 3. Season 9 of “The Talk” debuts Monday, Sept. 10.  “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Price Is Right” kick off on Monday, Sept. 17.

“Patriot Act” with Hasan Minhaj will debut on Netflix on Sunday, Oct. 28. Netflix has committed to a 32 episode order, making Minhaj the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show.

DEVELOPMENT

MasterClass announced documentary director Ken Burns is offering his first-ever online class exclusively through its platform. Burns’s class on documentary filmmaking is now available for pre-enrollment at http://www.masterclass.com/kb. Enrollment for the class is $90 for lifetime access, or $180 for an annual All-Access Pass subscription, which grants unlimited access to all new and existing classes.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

FOX News Channel’s Cherie Grzech has been named vice president of the Washington, D.C. Bureau, while Bryan Boughton has been promoted to senior vice president of the bureau. Grzech will oversee all day-to-day operations in the bureau, as well as the politics unit, reporting to Boughton who will be responsible for all Washington based operations and continue reporting to Wallace. Bill Sammon will continue in his role as senior vice president and managing editor of the Washington unit.

SPECIALS

Amazon Prime Video is painting the town pink with two special events to celebrate the 14 Emmy Award nominations “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has received. On three consecutive Mondays in August, Amazon Prime Video will take over select areas of Los Angeles with an array of surprise and delight giveaways put on by Midge Maisel look-a-likes coloring the city, dressed in her iconic pink look from the show. In addition, there will be pop up pink lemonade stands and vintage pink carts serving ice cream. Audiences can follow along as Amazon Prime Video makes Monday Marvelous with splashes of pink treats across LA using #Marvelous. Exact locations and times will be announced via The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel social media channels including Twitter @MaiselTV.

