CBS Developing Police Body Cam Drama From 'Madam Secretary' Producer, Glenn Geller

CBS

CBS is developing a police drama series that boasts former CBS Entertainment head Glenn Geller as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The project is currently titled “Body Cam Cop.” In the series, a cop’s heroism inadvertently lands him celebrity status after an on-the-job incident goes viral. He and his new partner are then selected to be part of a pilot program that livestreams body cam footage to the public. However, they soon find their lives complicated when the cameras create unintended consequences on and off the force.

David Grae is the writer on “Body Cam Cop” and will also executive produce alongside Geller. CBS Television Studios will produce. Grae signed an overall deal with studio last year. He is currently an executive producer on the CBS political drama “Madam Secretary,” the fifth season of which will debut on Oct. 7. Grae’s previous credits include “Castle,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Joan of Arcadia,” and “Without a Trace.” He is repped by Paradigm.

Geller signed a production deal with CBS after officially stepping down as the president of CBS Entertainment last May after suffering a heart attack. Longtime CBS scheduling chief Kelly Kahl stepped into the role of president, with The CW’s Thom Sherman being named senior executive vice president of programming.

