CBS Awards $20 Million in Moonves’ Severance to 18 Anti-Harassment Groups

CBS Corp. said Friday it would award $20 million that was originally earmarked for severance for its former CEO, Leslie Moonves, to 18 different organizations that work to eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace.

“These organizations represent different critical approaches to combatting sexual harassment, including efforts to change culture and improve gender equity in the workplace, train and educate employees, and provide victims with services and support” the company said in a prepared statement.” CBS’ support of these endeavors ties into the Company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its own workplace culture.”

Moonves was ousted in September in the wake of multiple allegations from women detailing unwanted sexual advances he made on them. The former CBS chief has denied any non-consensual interactions. Even so, the company has been besieged in recent days by a host of new allegations about its culture and treatment of female staffers and actresses. CBS hired two different law firms, Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, to conduct a full investigation of the allegations as well as cultural issues at all levels of CBS.

