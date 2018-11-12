CBS All Access Orders True-Crime Series ‘Interrogation’

CBS All Access has given out a straight-to-series order to the true-crime series “Interrogation,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files. The first nine episodes of the series will be available to watch in any order, while the season finale will be released at a later date.

The series was co-created by Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz. Both will serve as executive producers alongside Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Weidemann is a Swedish writer and producer whose past credits include “30° i februari” and “Sanningen om Marika,” the latter of which he created for television. This marks his first American production. He is repped by Niclas Salomonsson Agency.

"This non-linear approach to storytelling is closer to how real detectives work, picking their own path through the evidence in a search for the truth," said Weidemann

Mankiewicz previously worked as a co-executive producer on “House of Cards” at Netflix and is currently an executive producer on “Bosch” at Amazon. His other credits include “The Mentalist,” “House,” and “In Plain Sight.” He is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“The reality of how lawyers and P.I.s and Internal Affairs and reporters come to these complex cases at different points in time and then they need to make sense of what came before from their point of view,” Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access, told Variety. “We have not seen the justice system in this light before. The fact you can watch it in a variety of ways, it’s going to be a unique and satisfying experience in whatever way.”

This marks the latest straight-to-series order given out at CBS All Access. In October, the streamer ordered two seasons of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” an animated comedy created by Mike McMahan. The series joined a growing slate of “Star Trek” projects at All Access, including “Star Trek: Discovery” and the untitled Jean-Luc Picard limited series, all of which will be overseen by Alex Kurtzman as part of his deal with CBS TV studios.

The streaming service has also ordered the drama “Why Women Kill,” exploring three women’s reactions to infidelity across different decades.

CBS All Access’ current lineup of original programming also includes “The Good Fight,” “Strange Angel,” “No Activity,” “One Dollar,” and the recently-launched “Tell Me a Story.”