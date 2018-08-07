TV News Roundup: CBS All Access Releases Trailers for ‘One Dollar,’ ‘Tell Me a Story’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut.

DATES

CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode first season will be available on-demand weekly on Thursdays. During the show’s panel at TCA, the creative team released a sneak peek trailer at the upcoming series that reimagines the world’s most beloved fairytales in a dark and twisted manner. The panel featured a conversation with Williamson and cast members Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, and Dorian Missick. Watch the trailer below.

CBS All Access also previewed upcoming mystery series, “One Dollar” at TCA, which is set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 30. Set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, the story charts the exchange of a one-dollar bill amongst a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The cast includes John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Greg Germann, and Chris Denham with Leslie Odom, Jr. and Jeff Perry appearing in recurring roles. Watch the teaser and view first look images of the series below.

“Safe Harbour“ has sailed into Hulu for its U.S. debut on Aug. 24. The streaming service has bought the four-part event drama, which tells the story of five Australians on a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia but whose journey takes a disastrous turn when they come across a broken-down fishing boat full of asylum seekers. The series features an ensemble cast including Phoebe Tonkin, Joel Jackson, Ewen Leslie, Leeanna Walsman, Jacqueline McKenzie, Hazem Shammas, Nicole Chamoun, and Robert Rabiah.

CASTING

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is rounding out its cast for Season 2. Joining the Amazon Studios series for its second season are Jovan Adepo, Jordi Molla, Cristina Umana, and Francisco Denis. Adepo will play Marcus, a former special crewman in the Navy now repairing boats whose life takes a turn when an old colleague offers him a critical position in a covert operation. Molla has signed on as Nicolas Reyes, the powerful and charismatic leader of a South American country. Umana will appear as Gloria Bonalde, a woman who fearlessly balances her career in politics with the demands of motherhood and serves as a strong moral center to the show. Denis has been cast as Ubarri, a senior government official in a South American country.

CANCELLATIONS

“The Chris Gethard Show” has been cancelled at truTV. Gethard made the announcement on his Facebook page, noting it was a mutual decision between himself and the cable network. “TCGS has been the defining aspect of my life since 2009,” Gethard wrote. “I met my wife through the show. I’ve met my best friends through the show. My career has grown and solidified all because of the work I’ve put into the show, the reputation I’ve built through it, and the things I’ve proved I’m capable of via it. It is not easy to say goodbye.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jay Wallace, President of Fox News, announced today that Fox News Channel has signed Jacqui Heinrich as a general assignment reporter. Heinrich will be based out of New York and will report to bureau chief Kendall Gastelu beginning on Sept. 4. Heinrich said: “I am thrilled to make the transition from the Fox Boston affiliate to Fox News Channel as a correspondent. Working at the national level has been a dream of mine and I am beyond humbled to continue my journalism career as a reporter for this network.”

SPECIALS

To honor the life of Charlotte Rae in light of her recent passing at 92, Logo will run a marathon of “The Facts of Life” featuring some of Rae’s best episodes as “Mrs. Garrett.” The special tribute will air on Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET/PT.