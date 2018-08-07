TV News Roundup: CBS All Access Releases Trailers for ‘One Dollar,’ ‘Tell Me a Story’ (Watch)

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc.

In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut.

DATES

CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode first season will be available on-demand weekly on Thursdays.  During the show’s panel at TCA, the creative team released a sneak peek trailer at the upcoming series that reimagines the world’s most beloved fairytales in a dark and twisted manner. The panel featured a conversation with Williamson and cast members Billy MagnussenDania RamirezDanielle Campbell, and Dorian Missick. Watch the trailer below.

CBS All Access also previewed upcoming mystery series, “One Dollar” at TCA, which is set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 30. Set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, the story charts the exchange of a one-dollar bill amongst a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The cast includes John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Greg Germann, and Chris Denham with Leslie Odom, Jr. and Jeff Perry appearing in recurring roles. Watch the teaser and view first look images of the series below.

One Dollar CBS All Access

Related

One Dollar CBS All Access

One Dollar CBS All Access

One Dollar CBS All Access

One Dollar CBS All Access

Safe Harbour has sailed into Hulu for its U.S. debut on Aug. 24. The streaming service has bought the four-part event drama, which tells the story of five Australians on a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia but whose journey takes a disastrous turn when they come across a broken-down fishing boat full of asylum seekers. The series features an ensemble cast including Phoebe TonkinJoel JacksonEwen LeslieLeeanna WalsmanJacqueline McKenzieHazem Shammas, Nicole Chamoun, and Robert Rabiah.

CASTING

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is rounding out its cast for Season 2. Joining the Amazon Studios series for its second season are Jovan AdepoJordi MollaCristina Umana, and Francisco Denis. Adepo will play Marcus, a former special crewman in the Navy now repairing boats whose life takes a turn when an old colleague offers him a critical position in a covert operation. Molla has signed on as Nicolas Reyes, the powerful and charismatic leader of a South American country. Umana will appear as Gloria Bonalde, a woman who fearlessly balances her career in politics with the demands of motherhood and serves as a strong moral center to the show. Denis has been cast as Ubarri, a senior government official in a South American country.

CANCELLATIONS

The Chris Gethard Show” has been cancelled at truTV. Gethard made the announcement on his Facebook page, noting it was a mutual decision between himself and the cable network. “TCGS has been the defining aspect of my life since 2009,” Gethard wrote. “I met my wife through the show. I’ve met my best friends through the show. My career has grown and solidified all because of the work I’ve put into the show, the reputation I’ve built through it, and the things I’ve proved I’m capable of via it. It is not easy to say goodbye.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jay Wallace, President of Fox News, announced today that Fox News Channel has signed Jacqui Heinrich as a general assignment reporter. Heinrich will be based out of New York and will report to bureau chief Kendall Gastelu beginning on Sept. 4. Heinrich said: “I am thrilled to make the transition from the Fox Boston affiliate to Fox News Channel as a correspondent. Working at the national level has been a dream of mine and I am beyond humbled to continue my journalism career as a reporter for this network.”

SPECIALS

To honor the life of Charlotte Rae in light of her recent passing at 92, Logo will run a marathon of “The Facts of Life” featuring some of Rae’s best episodes as “Mrs. Garrett.” The special tribute will air on Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET/PT.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More TV

  • Heather Schuster

    Amazon Unscripted Head Heather Schuster Out Amid Investigation

    In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut. DATES CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode […]

  • Watch the Trailers for 'Tell Me

    TV News Roundup: CBS All Access Releases Trailers for 'One Dollar,' 'Tell Me a Story' (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut. DATES CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode […]

  • Mark Pedowitz

    4 Things We Learned at TCA: Day 13

    In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut. DATES CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode […]

  • Jim Carrey

    Jim Carrey on What Drew Him to 'Kidding:' 'Idea of Identity'

    In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut. DATES CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode […]

  • David Cross Arrested Development

    David Cross, Marc Maron, Desus & Mero to Headline New York Comedy Festival

    In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut. DATES CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode […]

  • Jet Molly McCook

    'Last Man Standing' Adds Molly McCook and Jet Jurgensmeyer in Recasting

    In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut. DATES CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode […]

  • Magnum PI TCA

    TV Reboots Have a Long Way to Go on Inclusivity (Column)

    In today’s roundup, CBS All Access releases trailers for their upcoming series “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story,” while “Safe Harbour” lands at Hulu for its U.S. debut. DATES CBS All Access has announced that Kevin Williamson‘s psychological thriller series “Tell Me a Story” will premiere just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The 10-episode […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad