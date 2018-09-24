CBS All Access Orders Drama Series From ‘Desperate Housewives’ Creator

CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to a dramedy from Marc Cherry, Variety has learned.

The series is titled “Why Women Kill.” It details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Cherry created the series and will executive produce along with Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo of Imagine Television and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. The series will be produced by Imagine and CBS Television Studios. Cherry is currently under an overall deal at Imagine.

This is the first series order between Imagine and CBS TV Studios through their co-financing partnership.

“As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to our core,” Cherry said. “‘Why Women Kill’ will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences,” said Marc Cherry. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with two exceptional companies to bring this series to life. Both Imagine and CBS All Access are wonderful partners, and I’m looking forward to an amazing collaboration.”

Cherry previously created the hit ABC series “Desperate Housewives,” for which he received two Emmy nominations. He also created the American version of “Devious Maids,” which reunited him with “Desperate Housewives” alum Eva Longoria. He is repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw Moonves.

The series is the latest addition to the CBS All Access slate, which includes shows like the recently launched “Strange Angel” and “One Dollar.” The streamer is also preparing to launch new seasons of “The Good Fight” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” a revamped version of “The Twilight Zone” from Jordan Peele, and a Jean-Luc Picard limited series starring Patrick Stewart.