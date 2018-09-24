You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS All Access Orders Drama Series From ‘Desperate Housewives’ Creator

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marc Cherry
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to a dramedy from Marc CherryVariety has learned.

The series is titled “Why Women Kill.” It details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Cherry created the series and will executive produce along with Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo of Imagine Television and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. The series will be produced by Imagine and CBS Television Studios. Cherry is currently under an overall deal at Imagine.

This is the first series order between Imagine and CBS TV Studios through their co-financing partnership.

“As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to our core,” Cherry said. “‘Why Women Kill’ will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences,” said Marc Cherry. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with two exceptional companies to bring this series to life. Both Imagine and CBS All Access are wonderful partners, and I’m looking forward to an amazing collaboration.”

Related

Cherry previously created the hit ABC series “Desperate Housewives,” for which he received two Emmy nominations. He also created the American version of “Devious Maids,” which reunited him with “Desperate Housewives” alum Eva Longoria. He is repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw Moonves.

The series is the latest addition to the CBS All Access slate, which includes shows like the recently launched “Strange Angel” and “One Dollar.” The streamer is also preparing to launch new seasons of “The Good Fight” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” a revamped version of “The Twilight Zone” from Jordan Peele, and a Jean-Luc Picard limited series starring Patrick Stewart.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • Tamron Hall

    ABC O&Os Pick Up Tamron Hall Syndicated Talk Show for Fall 2019

    CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to a dramedy from Marc Cherry, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Why Women Kill.” It details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in […]

  • Murphy Show A Million Little Things

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 24, 2018: Broadcast Premiere Week Edition

    CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to a dramedy from Marc Cherry, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Why Women Kill.” It details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in […]

  • Marc Cherry

    CBS All Access Orders Drama Series From 'Desperate Housewives' Creator

    CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to a dramedy from Marc Cherry, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Why Women Kill.” It details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in […]

  • Harlots Hulu

    'Harlots' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

    CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to a dramedy from Marc Cherry, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Why Women Kill.” It details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in […]

  • FBI, from Emmy Award winner Dick

    'FBI' Star Missy Peregrym on Giving 'Americans Something to Believe In'

    CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to a dramedy from Marc Cherry, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Why Women Kill.” It details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad