CBS All Access Drama ‘Strange Angel’ Renewed for Season 2

“Strange Angel” has been renewed for a second season on CBS All Access. The drama, about rocketry pioneer and occultist Jack Parsons, ended its first season in August.

“We look forward to exploring the next chapter of Jack Parsons’ journey,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president, original content, CBS All Access. “’Strange Angel’ and its talented cast and crew are the epitome of the type of programming we strive for at CBS All Access — daring, imaginative and unconventional.”

The series stars Jack Raynor as Parsons, one of the founders of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Aerojet, who became a follower of cult leader Aleister Crowley. The first season also starred Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen.

Created by Mark Heyman and based on the book of the same name by George Pendle, “Strange Angel” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger serves as co-executive producer. Originally developed for AMC, the series is one of the first produced exclusively for All Access, CBS’ direct to consumer streaming service.