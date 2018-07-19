Jason Clarke Joins Helen Mirren in HBO, Sky’s ‘Catherine the Great’ Miniseries

Jason Clark has been cast opposite Helen Mirren in the upcoming HBO and Sky miniseries “Catherine the Great,” Variety has learned.

Clarke will star as Grigory Potemkin, a Russian military commander who became Catherine the Great’s lover, favored statesman and life-long friend. Mirren will star as the titular Russian monarch, who is described as strong-minded, independent, brilliantly intelligent and sexually liberated. MIrren will also executive produce in addition to directing.

Clarke will appear in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film “First Man” opposite Ryan Gosling and was also recently seen in the critically-acclaimed film “Mudbound.” His other film credits include “Chappaquiddick,” “Terminator Genisys,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” On the TV side, Clarke starred in shows like “Brotherhood” and “The Chicago Code.”

He is repped by WME, Robert Stein Management, and attorney Carlos Goodman.

The 4-episode “Catherine the Great” miniseries is produced by Origin Pictures and New Pictures. It will air on HBO in the U.S. and Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and Europe.

Nigel Williams serves as the writer on the project. David M. Thompson will executive produce for Origin Pictures along with Charlie Pattinson for New Pictures, Mirren, and Phillip Martin, who will also direct.