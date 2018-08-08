‘Catfish’ Co-Host Max Joseph to Leave MTV Series After Seven Seasons

"Catfish: The TV Show" MTV
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

After 115 episodes across seven seasons, “Catfish” co-host Max Joseph is leaving the series with his final episode slated to air on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Joseph posted his departure announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that the time for him to move on from the show has come.

“Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Joseph tweeted. “I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general.”

Joseph explained that his departure comes as a result of trying to balance his career as both a TV host and filmmaker. After writing and directing a series of short films, Joseph released his first feature-length movie, “We Are Your Friends,” in 2015, which starred Zac Efron, Wes Bentley, and Emily Ratajkowski.

“While this level of busy-ness [sic] is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it,” Joseph tweeted.

Joseph’s co-host, Nev Schulman, posted his own goodbye on Twitter as well. While expressing sadness, Schulman noted his joy for seeing Joseph continue his career outside of the show.

“Max isn’t just a co-host, he’s a partner, therapist and brother. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding and has made me a better man,” Schulman wrote. “I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s my best friend. Period.”

Joseph expressed similar fraternal feelings toward Schulman.

“Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes,” Joseph told his followers.

New episodes of “Catfish” can be watched on MTV every Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT.

