Charter Taps Cater Lee to Oversee Southern California Local News Network

Broadcast TV veteran Cater Lee has been tapped to oversee news operations for Charter Communications’ startup local news channel serving Southern California.

The latest addition the Charter’s Spectrum Networks lineup of local news channels is expected to debut in the fall.

“We’re thrilled to have Cater join our team to lead Spectrum’s news operation in Southern California,” said Michael Bair, executive VP of Spectrum Networks. “Cater is a seasoned news executive and award-winning journalist who also has a proven track record of success in content development and production. Her wealth of industry knowledge coupled with her years of network and local broadcast experience in Los Angeles will be invaluable as we launch a new, hyperlocal format of news in Southern California.”

Lee comes to Spectrum Networks from E.W. Scripps Co., where she was a programming executive. She helped launch several local original series that expanded into syndication, including the daily headlines rundown “The List.” Before Scripps, Lee worked as a reporter, producer and anchor for Los Angeles stations KCBS/KCAL and KCAL. She also worked for the West Coast bureau’s of CNN and NBC’s “Today.”

At Charter Lee will serve as VP of news and content for Spectrum Networks.

Lee said her goal was to mix breaking news coverage with local-centric shows focused on politics, business, entertainment, music and more “as part of our mission to inform our communities about issues that affect their daily lives.” She added that by serving up “hyperlocal content for discreet audiences and geographies, we’ll be adding even more value to Spectrum’s suite of services.”