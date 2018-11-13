×
Amazon Orders Bilingual Comedy Pilot From Catalina Aguilar Mastretta

Catalina Aguilar Mastretta
CREDIT: Antonio Cruz

Amazon has picked up a pilot for a bilingual comedy series set in Los Angeles.

The project hails from Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, who will serve as writer, director, and executive producer. The series, which will feature Spanish and English, follows Sara, who has been the matriarch of her chosen family since her parents moved back to Mexico City in her late teens. She and her diverse group of friends and family attempt to master their careers and romantic entanglements while living together in Sara’s Hollywood Hills compound. Now, Sara’s mother, Ines, is moving back in and shedding a new light on the life Sara built for herself, pushing everyone towards a late-in-life coming of age.

Lorenza Izzo will star as Sara, with Patricia Bernal set to play Ines. In addition, Georgie Flores has been cast as Alicia, Giancarlo Vidrio has been cast as Nacho, Ben O’Toole has been cast as Matt, and Sarah Ramos will play Anna.

In addition to Aguilar Mastretta, Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of JAX Media will also executive produce, with Liz Cohen of JAX producing. Amazon Studios will produce along with Jax.

Aguilar Mastretta is known for writing and directing the 2017 feature “Everybody Loves Somebody.” She also wrote and directed the 2015 film “The Hours With You” and has recently directed several episodes of the Starz series “Vida.” She is repped by CAA and Epicenter.

(Pictured: Catalina Aguilar Mastretta)

