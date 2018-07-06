Netflix Sets ‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Renews ‘Aggretsuko’

Netflix is continuing its push into anime.

The streaming giant made several announcements as part of their Anime Expo panel on Thursday, chief among them being the premiere date for the highly-anticipated second season of “Castlevania.” The series, inspired by the classic videogame series of the same name, will launch its second season on Oct. 26.

In addition, Netflix has renewed “Aggretsuko” for a second season, which will debut in 2019. In the series, frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work.

Netflix also set the premiere date for the sequel “Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle.” The sequel to the 2017 film “Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters” will debut July 18. The film pits humans and robots against the biggest Godzilla ever seen in an interplanetary struggle for survival.

In other premiere date news, Netflix will begin airing “Dragon Pilot” on Sept. 21. That series follows recently stationed Air Self-Defence Force rookie Hisone Amakasu, who is chosen by a dragon concealed within Gifu Air Base to be his pilot. Netflix will then launch the first season of “Cannon Busters” on April 1, 2019. The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on a journey in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.

Finally, Netflix has announced two new anime series that will both launch in 2019. The first is “Ultraman,” an action drama centered around a man possessing the spirit and DNA of the legendary hero of the same name as he wears a metallic ultra suit and fights against evil. The series is produced by Production I.G and Sola Digital. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki serve as directors.

The second new series is titled “Kengan Ashura.” In the series, Kazuo Yamashita is an ordinary fifty-six year old man who one day is summoned by the chairman of his company and hired as a gladiator. He learns that these hired gladiators engage in battles called Kengan Matches to protect the corporate rights of the businesses they represent. Yamashita is assigned to battle a mysterious Kengan fighter named Ohma Tokita. Both men join the Kengan Zetsumei Tournament with the hope of winning the spot as chairman of the Kengan Organization. “Kengan Ashura” is produced by Larx Entertainment. Seiji Kishi directs with Makoto Uezu serving as writer.

“As Netflix has grown around the world we have been astounded by the broad reach and great depth of anime fandom,” said Netflix’s director of content for Japan and anime. ” We are partnering with the best global creators to produce a diverse slate of shows that we hope will excite the boundless passion of anime fans and make Netflix a premier destination for this beloved art form.”