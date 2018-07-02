Cartoon Network’s ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Team Prep Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Elliott From Earth’

Cartoon Network has greenlit “Elliott from Earth,” a new animated series from the team behind breakout hit “The Amazing World of Gumball.”

The new 20-part series is an animated sci-fi sitcom following Elliott, a human boy who finds himself living on a spaceship with a dinosaur and aliens from all over the universe. “It’s a show about finding your place in the world,” Turner’s Cartoon Network said Monday as it announced the project.

The show will come from the same EMEA original programming hub that makes “Gumball,” which launched in the U.K. and has gone on to be a hit on Cartoon Network in the U.S. and around the world.

Guillaume Cassuto, formerly a scriptwriter and composition supervisor on “Gumball,” created “Elliott from Earth. The Gumball scriptwriting, storyboarding and editing team have been lined-up to bring the show to life. Production starts in September.

“Elliott’s story has been in the back of my mind for a long time, and working my way through a number of different roles on ‘Gumball’ gave me a unique look into how to bring such a project to life,” said Cassuto. “I’m beyond excited to have the chance to introduce Elliott to the world, and very proud to have this amazing team with me for the ride.”