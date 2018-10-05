Joe Morton, Jessica Walter, Joe Pantoliano to Be Honored at Carney Awards

Joe Morton Jessica Walter and Joe Pantoliano
CREDIT: REX

Talk about having character.

Variety has exclusively learned that Joe Morton, Jessica Walter, Joe Pantoliano, M. Emmet Walsh, James Cromwell, and Bruce Greenwood will be honored at this year’s Carney Awards.

Named in honor of the late Art Carney, the Carney Awards were launched four years ago by radio personality Elvis Duran to celebrate Hollywood’s leading character actors.

“Art Carney is the gold standard,” Duran said in a statement. “We are so humbled to honor these actors in his name, forever enshrining them in a character actor ‘hall of fame.’ This is the only production in all of Hollywood to do so. These amazing men and women deserve to be recognized.”

Patton Oswalt will host this year’s festivities, which take place on Oct. 28 at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Morton won an Emmy in 2014 for his work as Olivia Pope’s father on “Scandal.” Walter most recently reprised her role as Lucille Bluth in the Netflix reboot of “Arrested Development.” Pantoliano is best known for playing film and television baddies.

At 83 years old, Walsh’s career has spanned almost 50 years, with dozens of roles across film and TV. Cromwell made his television debut in 1974 on “The Rockford Files” and most recently appeared in “Succession,” “The Detour,” and “The Young Pope.” He was nominated for an Oscar for his work in 1995’s “Babe.”

Greenwood is known for “Mad Men,” “Thirteen Days,” and J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” reboot. He can currently be seen in Facebook’s “Sorry for Your Loss.”

