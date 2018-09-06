New ‘Care Bears’ Series to Stream on Boomerang

The Care Bears are returning in the new animated series “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic” from Cloudco Entertainment. Boomerang announced Thursday that it will be bringing back the children’s animated show as part of its subscription streaming service. The series will return to the 2D animated style and will feature adventures outside of Care-a-Lot in the never-before-seen Silver Lining world. The Care Bears most recently appeared on the Netflix series “Care Bears and Cousins,” which used 3D graphics and ran for two seasons.

“We swung for the fences to give the bears the best and most compelling storytelling, animation and broadcaster home,” said Cloudco Entertainment President Sean Gorman. “I am super-proud of the result and thank our own internal team as well as our production partners for their immeasurable hard work and support.”

The show will also introduce a new character, Dibble, who becomes the Care Bears’ pet. The round, pink character will not be able to speak; instead it will communicate using limited words, coos and sounds. It will also travel using its own personal cloud. No premiere date has been set.

For non streaming viewers, Boomerang television network will air select “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic” episodes in the months following the show’s streaming service world premiere.