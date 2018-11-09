Listen: ‘Arrowverse’ Stars Caity Lotz, Candice Patton on Their Empowerment Platform SheThority

Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

On this week’s episode, Variety‘s Debra Birnbaum talks with CW stars Caity Lotz and Candice Patton about their website SheThority. Lotz stars as Sara Lance — aka White Canary — on “Legends of Tomorrow.” Patton plays Iris West on another of the network’s DC Comics-inspired superhero dramas, “The Flash.”

The idea for SheThority grew from the experience that Lotz, Patton, and other actresses from the CW’s “Arrowverse” shows had working together on their annual crossover event.

“When we got together on the crossovers, we were like ‘Wow, this feels so nice,'” said Lotz. “We just started sharing stories of what we were going through, whether it’s personal or work, and everyone was able to offer advice, or what they had done to get to through something, or what had helped them.” The actresses discussed how they could expand that experience to include more women. “So we created SheThority as a platform for women to be able to share their experiences,” Lotz said.

Patton added that another inspiration was meeting female fans who were inspired by the “Arrowverse” characters to face challenges in their own lives. “We wanted to continue to have these conversations with these young girls and women who were identifying with us,” she said. “We just didn’t have that platform. So we wanted to create something where we could continue that conversation.”

