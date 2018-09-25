You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Fired Adam Berkowitz for Allegedly Groping TV Executive

31st IFF Chairman & Co-Head of Television, Adam Berkowitz
Former CAA agent Adam Berkowitz was fired over an incident in which he allegedly groped a top executive at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situtation, Berkowitz is said to have grabbed the crotch of Bad Robot’s head of TV, Ben Stephenson, at the Governors’ Ball last Monday after the Emmy Awards ceremony.

Both CAA and reps for Berkowitz declined to comment.

More to come…

