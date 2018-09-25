CAA Fired Adam Berkowitz for Allegedly Groping TV Executive

Former CAA agent Adam Berkowitz was fired over an incident in which he allegedly groped a top executive at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situtation, Berkowitz is said to have grabbed the crotch of Bad Robot’s head of TV, Ben Stephenson, at the Governors’ Ball last Monday after the Emmy Awards ceremony.

Both CAA and reps for Berkowitz declined to comment.

More to come…