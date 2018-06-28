CAA Launches Database for TV Writers of Color

CAA announced Thursday that it has launched a searchable database for television writers of color to increase hiring opportunities.

Compiled from various publicly available sources, the Amplify Database–as it is called–is comprised of more than 800 writers with at least one writing credit on a broadcast, cable, or streaming television project in the past five years, and includes representation information. CAA does not represent all of the artists referenced in the database.

“We initially conceived the Amplify Database as a resource for our clients and buyers to help them make the most informed and inclusive decisions when addressing the needs of their shows,” said Christy Haubegger, CAA’s head of multicultural business development. “With the marketplace appetite for diverse voices at an all-time-high, we saw the larger potential value in this resource and decided to maximize its impact by sharing it with the entertainment industry.”

The online database will be made available to networks, studios, showrunners, and other key industry decision-makers beginning today and can be accessed at http://www.amplifydatabase.com. There are no registration or other fees associated with the database. Registered users will be able to filter the database based on gender, ethnicity, and most recent or highest level writing position to generate a list specific to the user’s needs. Writers or their representatives can send updates, corrections, or deletion requests to Amplifydatabase@caa.com.

