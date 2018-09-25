CAA Fired Adam Berkowitz for Allegedly Groping TV Executive

Former CAA agent Adam Berkowitz was fired over an incident in which he allegedly groped a top executive at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, Variety has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Berkowitz is said to have grabbed the crotch of Bad Robot’s head of TV, Ben Stephenson, at the Governors Ball last Monday after the Emmy Awards ceremony. CAA reps Bad Robot, who were at the Emmys in support of their HBO drama “Westworld.” After the incident was reported to CAA, they investigated and Berkowitz was subsequently let go.

Both CAA and reps for Berkowitz declined to comment.

“Bad Robot has a policy to respect the confidentiality of all of our employees and therefore will do everything within our power to ensure their safety and protect their privacy,” the company said in a statement.

The situation is similar to the allegations actor Terry Crews made against WME agent Adam Venit. Crews accused Venit of groping him at an agency event. It was announced earlier this month that Venit would be leaving WME, where he previously served as the head of the motion picture department.

Berkowitz’s case also draws parallels to another CAA agent, Ryan Ly, the agency’s former head of the TV lit department. As Variety reported last year, Ly was let go from CAA after 12 years when multiple female CAA employees alleged he acted inappropriately toward them during Emmys weekend. He is said to have made lewd comments and allegedly groped a female staffer.

As Variety exclusively reported, Berkowitz was unexpectedly let go from the agency after over 20 years on Monday. He served as CAA’s co-head of television, where his client list included top TV writers like Beau Willimon, Greg Garcia, and Kenya Barris. He was previously a long-time employee of the William Morris Agency, where he started out in the mailroom while taking law school classes at night. He relocated to Los Angeles in 1995 and joined CAA in 1997.