CAA’s Adam Berkowitz Exits Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Berkowitz, a longtime top agent in CAA’s television department, is departing from the agency, Variety has learned exclusively. CAA declined to comment on the reason for Berkowitz’s exit. He most recently served as the agency’s co-head of television. More to come…
