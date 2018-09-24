You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA's Adam Berkowitz Exits Agency

31st IFF Chairman & Co-Head of Television, Adam Berkowitz
Adam Berkowitz, a longtime top agent in CAA’s television department, is departing from the agency, Variety has learned exclusively.

CAA declined to comment on the reason for Berkowitz’s exit. He most recently served as the agency’s co-head of television.

More to come…

  CAA's Adam Berkowitz Exits Agency

    CAA's Adam Berkowitz Exits Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

  TV Review: NBC's 'New Amsterdam'

    TV Review: NBC's 'New Amsterdam'

  • Bill Cosby

    Bill Cosby Prosecutor Seeks 5 to 10 Years in Prison

  TV Review: 'Valley of the Boom'

    TV Review: 'Valley of the Boom'

  • The Lifeboat Clique

    'Lifeboat Clique' Series Adaptation in Development at CW

