Bruna Papandrea, Endeavor Content to Develop Novel ‘Pieces of Her’ With Lesli Linka Glatter, Charlotte Stoudt

Bruna Papandrea’s company Made Up Stories has acquired the rights to Karin Slaughter’s novel “Pieces of Her” and will develop a television series project based on the book with Endeavor Content. Writer Charlotte Stoudt (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) will adapt the novel and serve as an executive producer for the project. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Mad Men”) is attached to direct and exec produce. Papandrea will produce for Made Up Stories, with the company’s production team Jeanne Snow, Casey Haver, and Steve Hutensky.

A suspense thriller, “Pieces of Her” follows Andrea, a woman who thought she knew everything about her mother, Laura, until a shooting takes place at a local mall. The novel is set to be published Aug. 21.

“From the moment I started reading Karin’s visceral new novel, I felt like there was nothing like it on TV – an emotional mother/daughter story living in the skin of a heart-pounding action thriller. I can’t think of a more perfect pairing than Lesli and Charlotte to translate Karin’s novel to the screen. It’s truly a dream team of female content creators,” said Papandrea.

Slaughter is represented by Victoria Sanders & Associates and WME. Stoudt is represented by WME and Circle of Confusion. Glatter is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.