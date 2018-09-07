‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Scores Additional 5 Episode Order at NBC

NBC has ordered an extra five episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the broadcaster announced Friday.
That brings the comedy series’ sixth season to 18 episodes total.
More to come…
