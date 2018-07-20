Hitchcock and Scully Episode of ’Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Announced At Comic-Con

By

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "White Whale" Episode 521 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully -- (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Fox/Universal Television)
CREDIT: John P. Fleenor/Fox/Universal Te

Detectives Hitchcock and Scully will get the spotlight in an episode of NBC’s sixth season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” co-creator Dan Goor said in a lively, freewheeling panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Goor and exec producer Luke Del Tredici appeared in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront along with cast members Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Asked about progress on the sixth season following NBC’s pickup, Goor said, “The writer’s room is up. We are five weeks into pre-production, we’ve got a bunch of scripts and stories.” He offered few details about specific characters and storylines, but said “there’s a fun Hitchcock and Scully episode coming up. You might see them in their past at some point.”

Pressed by moderator Mike Schneider about a resolution to the email telling Captain Holt whether or not he’d been promoted to Commissioner, Dan Goor said “I think it’s clear from Holt’s expression exactly what happens.”

Andy Samberg joked that Andre Braugher, the lone major cast member not in attendance, “wanted everyone to know that he could care less.”

The panel was asked about the return of guest star Gina Rodriguez and Craig Robinson, with Dan Goor explaining he’d love to bring both back, pending schedule availability.

Though the panel largely played like an ad-libbed comedy routine with constant “that’s the title of your sex tape!” gags, cast and audience both highlighted the show’s positive representation of LGBTQ characters. Asked by an audience member about the possibility of expanding representation of issues such as mental health, Andy Samberg explained that writing episodes dealing with real-life issues “take a lot longer because if you f— it up, it’s bad!”

