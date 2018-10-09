Bron Ventures Backs Epic Story, Kids Content Firm Set up by DHX Alum

Bron Ventures has bought into Epic Story Media, the content firm set up by former DHX Media exec and kids TV veteran Ken Faier. He set up Epic Story last year to work up new kids programming and franchises. Bron, which has backed films including “The Front Runner,” “Fences,” and “Tully,” has taken a minority stake in the business.

Epic Story remains an indie after the Bron investment and will continue to partner-up on the kids properties it is working on, which was its strategy from launch. It will use the new backing to invest in more high-end kids IP, which it will take out internationally.

Bron launched investment division Bron Ventures earlier this year. It has already bought into Brooklyn-based producer Animal Kingdom.

Bron will take a seat on the Epic Story board after the deal with Faier’s firm. “I have known Ken a long time and have witnessed first-hand his many achievements,” said CEO Aaron Gilbert. “My team at Bron share my excitement in working to support Ken in any way possible with Epic.”

The Epic Story slate includes “Haley and the Hero Heart” from Kevin Mowrer of Mowrer Meta Story, and “Dolph N Fince,” created by Todd Kaufman and Mark Thornton of Neptoon Studios. Faier’s shingle will be at Mipcom in Cannes next week with the projects.