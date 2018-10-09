You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bron Ventures Backs Epic Story, Kids Content Firm Set up by DHX Alum

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Story

Bron Ventures has bought into Epic Story Media, the content firm set up by former DHX Media exec and kids TV veteran Ken Faier. He set up Epic Story last year to work up new kids programming and franchises. Bron, which has backed films including “The Front Runner,” “Fences,” and “Tully,” has taken a minority stake in the business.

Epic Story remains an indie after the Bron investment and will continue to partner-up on the kids properties it is working on, which was its strategy from launch. It will use the new backing to invest in more high-end kids IP, which it will take out internationally.

Bron launched investment division Bron Ventures earlier this year. It has already bought into Brooklyn-based producer Animal Kingdom.

Bron will take a seat on the Epic Story board after the deal with Faier’s firm. “I have known Ken a long time and have witnessed first-hand his many achievements,” said CEO Aaron Gilbert. “My team at Bron share my excitement in working to support Ken in any way possible with Epic.”

The Epic Story slate includes “Haley and the Hero Heart” from Kevin Mowrer of Mowrer Meta Story, and “Dolph N Fince,” created by Todd Kaufman and Mark Thornton of Neptoon Studios. Faier’s shingle will be at Mipcom in Cannes next week with the projects.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Bron Ventures Backs Epic Story, Kids

    Bron Ventures Backs Epic Story, Kids Content Firm Set up by DHX Alum

    Bron Ventures has bought into Epic Story Media, the content firm set up by former DHX Media exec and kids TV veteran Ken Faier. He set up Epic Story last year to work up new kids programming and franchises. Bron, which has backed films including “The Front Runner,” “Fences,” and “Tully,” has taken a minority […]

  • 4106_D013_00374_CROP(ctr) Gary Oldman stars as Winston

    U.K. Production Hits New Highs, Spurred by Tax Reliefs

    Bron Ventures has bought into Epic Story Media, the content firm set up by former DHX Media exec and kids TV veteran Ken Faier. He set up Epic Story last year to work up new kids programming and franchises. Bron, which has backed films including “The Front Runner,” “Fences,” and “Tully,” has taken a minority […]

  • Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Names Oliver

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Names Oliver Lang as COO

    Bron Ventures has bought into Epic Story Media, the content firm set up by former DHX Media exec and kids TV veteran Ken Faier. He set up Epic Story last year to work up new kids programming and franchises. Bron, which has backed films including “The Front Runner,” “Fences,” and “Tully,” has taken a minority […]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Spurns Informal Talks With Talent Agents on Agency Rules

    Bron Ventures has bought into Epic Story Media, the content firm set up by former DHX Media exec and kids TV veteran Ken Faier. He set up Epic Story last year to work up new kids programming and franchises. Bron, which has backed films including “The Front Runner,” “Fences,” and “Tully,” has taken a minority […]

  • Freaks and Geeks

    Busy Philipps Says James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on 'Freaks and Geeks' Set

    Bron Ventures has bought into Epic Story Media, the content firm set up by former DHX Media exec and kids TV veteran Ken Faier. He set up Epic Story last year to work up new kids programming and franchises. Bron, which has backed films including “The Front Runner,” “Fences,” and “Tully,” has taken a minority […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad