‘Brockmire’ Season 3 Adds Tawny Newsome (EXCLUSIVE)

Tawny Newsome
Tawny Newsome has been cast in a recurring role for the upcoming third season of “Brockmire” at IFCVariety has learned exclusively.

Newsome will play Gabby Taylor, described as a straightforward and hardworking NCAA Champion softball player and Brockmire’s newest partner in the announcing booth. A genuinely good person trying to make her way in an unwelcoming league, Gabby has no interest in letting Brockmire muck up her career, but she does recognize when he finally tries to do the right thing and is willing to help him along.

Newsome is the host of the podcast “Yo, Is This Racist?” and has appeared on shows like “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$,” “The Comedy Get Down,” and “The Carmichael Show.” She is repped by CAA.

Back in March, IFC announced that it had renewed “Brockmire” for both Season 3 and Season 4. Season 3 is slated to air in 2019, with Season 4 following in 2020.The series stars Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire, a former Major League Baseball announcer attempting to revive his career after an infamous on-air meltdown. It also stars Tyrel Jackson Williams and Amanda Peet.

“Brockmire” originated as a viral short video on Funny Or Die. All episodes of Season 2 were directed by Mo Marable. The series is executive produced by Azaria, Joel Church-Cooper, Marable, Tim Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

