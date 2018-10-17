You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Brockmire’ Season 3 Adds Martha Plimpton in Recurring Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Martha Plimpton attends the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala on in New YorkPlanned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals, New York, USA - 2 May 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s about to show him the harsh realities of sobriety, the ones they don’t teach you in meetings.

Plimpton most recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed series “Younger.” Her other recent TV credits include “The Real O’Neals,” “The Blacklist,” and “Raising Hope.” Plimpton is also known for her roles in films like “The Goonies,” “The Mosquito Coast,” and “Parenthood.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Back in March, IFC announced that it had renewed “Brockmire” for both Season 3 and Season 4. Season 3 is slated to air in 2019, with Season 4 following in 2020. The series stars Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire, a former Major League Baseball announcer attempting to revive his career after an infamous on-air meltdown. It also stars Tyrel Jackson Williams and Amanda Peet.

“Brockmire” originated as a viral short video on Funny Or Die. All episodes of Season 2 were directed by Mo Marable. The series is executive produced by Azaria, Joel Church-Cooper, Marable, Tim Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Endemol’s Cris Abrego talks premium content

    Mipcom: Endemol Shine Group’s Cris Abrego on Keeping Pace with Premium Content Demand in Latin America

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively. Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s […]

  • Single Parents review

    'Single Parents' Lands Full-Season Order From ABC

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively. Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s […]

  • Martha Plimpton attends the Planned Parenthood

    'Brockmire' Season 3 Adds Martha Plimpton in Recurring Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively. Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s […]

  • Animals

    'Animals' Canceled After Three Seasons at HBO

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively. Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s […]

  • 'Walking Dead' Oral History: Inside the

    'The Walking Dead' Video Games: An Oral History

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively. Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s […]

  • Sean Hannity

    Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity Prepare Programs for Streaming-Video Fox Nation

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively. Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s […]

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in

    'Game of Thrones': Will Joe Jonas Appear on Final Season With Fiancee Sophie Turner?

    Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively. Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad