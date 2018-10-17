‘Brockmire’ Season 3 Adds Martha Plimpton in Recurring Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Martha Plimpton has been cast in “Brockmire” Season 3 in a recurring guest role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Plimpton will play Brockmire’s newest sponsor, Shirley. She is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been 8 years sober. She’s seen every excuse in the book and finds Brockmire’s attempts at explaining his bad behavior hilarious. She’s about to show him the harsh realities of sobriety, the ones they don’t teach you in meetings.

Plimpton most recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed series “Younger.” Her other recent TV credits include “The Real O’Neals,” “The Blacklist,” and “Raising Hope.” Plimpton is also known for her roles in films like “The Goonies,” “The Mosquito Coast,” and “Parenthood.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Back in March, IFC announced that it had renewed “Brockmire” for both Season 3 and Season 4. Season 3 is slated to air in 2019, with Season 4 following in 2020. The series stars Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire, a former Major League Baseball announcer attempting to revive his career after an infamous on-air meltdown. It also stars Tyrel Jackson Williams and Amanda Peet.

“Brockmire” originated as a viral short video on Funny Or Die. All episodes of Season 2 were directed by Mo Marable. The series is executive produced by Azaria, Joel Church-Cooper, Marable, Tim Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.