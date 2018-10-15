Hit Crime Drama ‘Broadchurch’ Getting Remade in China (EXCLUSIVE)

A Mandarin-language version of hit crime drama “Broadchurch” is in the works after Endemol Shine struck a deal with local partners Blue&White&Red Pictures and Cloudwood.

“Broadchurch” was a water-cooler show in the U.K. and internationally. Created by the new “Doctor Who” showrunner Chris Chibnall, the first season of the series followed events in a small town after the tragic and mysterious death of a child. As well as a whodunit, the series delved into what happens to a close-knit community in the media spotlight, and when a major police investigation is underway.

China has strict regulations on international content and the National Radio and Television Administration recently published drafts of new regulations on programming. Endemol Shine noted it is adapting “Broadchurch” in line with local rules.

Blue&White&Red Pictures is a film and TV producer and its recent projects include the movie “Operation Red Sea.” Cloudwood is a China-based IP-trading platform that brings scripts and content to the local market.

Endemol Shine China is run by William Tan. Earlier this year it did a scripted format deal for a Chinese version of “Humans.” On the eve of Mipcom this year it announced a format development deal with Chinese broadcaster Hunan.

“There is an ever growing appetite for high-end drama across China and we are delighted to partner with both Blue&White&Red Pictures and Cloudwood to continue leading the way with ‘Broadchurch,’” Tan said. “We believe that the series will provide a hugely compelling and exciting offering for viewers alongside ‘Humans China’ in 2019.”

The China remake follows local versions of “Broadchurch” in the U.S., where it was called “Gracepoint” and aired on Fox, and France, where the France 2 version was called “Malaterra.” Endemol Shine also distributes the finished series, which has sold into 180 territories.

The Chinese show will be based on the U.K. original, which starred David Tennant (“Doctor Who”), and Olivia Colman (“The Crown”). “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker was in season two.

In Britain “Broadchurch” ran to 3 seasons. The third and final run went out in 2017 and was the most popular drama of the year in the U.K. The climactic episode was the most successful installment of a drama series for 5 years for ITV, which aired the show.